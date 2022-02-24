Spalletti Wants Osimhen, Teammates To Show Fighting Spirit Against Barcelona

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has told Victor Osimhen and his teammates they will need to show fighting spirit in Thursday’s (today) Europa League clash against Barcelona.

The Partenopei were held to a 1-1 draw by Xavi’s men in the first leg of their Round of 32 fixture at the Nou Camp.last week Thursday.

The second leg fixture is billed for the Diego Armando Maradona.

“We must fight,” said Spalletti.

“Those who fight can lose, but who doesn’t even fight has lost already. We need to take risks, command and show what we want to do, otherwise they’ll force us to defend deep.

“It will be a tough game, we’ll have to be like soldiers in a videogame. A battle to conquer a position. Earn space, or you’ll be shot and die.

“We should not be affected by sporadic events, but focus on our strengths which brought us to this position in the table.

“Surely, we are looking for a different…