UEFA Set To Strip Russia Of UCL Final Amid Ukraine Invasion

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, is to announce tomorrow (Friday) it is moving the Champions League final from St Petersburg, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Sky Sports News.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an “extraordinary meeting” of its executive committee on Friday.

Officials will discuss the crisis, and Sky Sports News says they will confirm the showpiece match on 28 May will no longer be played at the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the football body said: “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Premier League season…