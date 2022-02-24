Waldrum Reacts To Super Falcons Victory Against Cote d’l voire

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum hailed his players after they clinched a ticket to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Cote d’loire, reports Completesports.com.

The African champions beat the Ivorians 3-0 on aggregate to qualify for the competition for the 12th consecutive time.

Saint Etienne striker Esther Okoronkwo netted the winner in the 87th minute.

“We could have won 3-0 easily,” Waldrum told the media after the game.

“We played well and they did not create many chances.

“They are a quality team and we respect them, but as the game went, we got better and better.

Waldrum also reflected on the team’s performance in both legs of the qualifiers.

“Both legs were very important for our qualification,” he said.

“Our win at home put us in a better position.

“They were two difficult matches, we made two clean sheets and we scored three goals.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your…