Ziyech Not Doing Enough To Help Lukaku Score Goals

Former Chelsea striker, Tony Cascarino has noted that Romelu Lukaku’s teammates are frustrating the Belgian.

He specifically mentioned Hakim Ziyech as one of such players who would not want to bring the ball into the box for the Belgian but always wants to score by himself.

Lukaku had a day to forget for Chelsea in their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace at the weekend and was benched for their Champions League victory against Lille on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were the scorers for the Blues who now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League.

“Lukaku is one who wants to get on your shoulder, into space and wait for the ball to come in behind that back line where he can have that half a yard and use his strength to score a goal,” he told talkSPORT.

“Chelsea are not a crossing team. Ziyech can be on the ball and he is a deliverer of the ball into good areas.

“He also takes a lot of shots and he’s looking to try and get it in…