Aeroflot Partnership Deal With Man United Terminated

Manchester United have issued a statement confirming they have ended their partnership with Russian-owned airways Aeroflot.

The airways company was banned from the UK amid sanctions imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

United have been sponsored by the airline since 2013 but have now ended their agreement, which was renewed in a £40m deal in 2017.

A club statement read: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

According to Mirror Football on Thursday, United were preparing to end the agreement as they looked to distance themselves from the situation.

The airways company is the national airline of Russia and has been described as the “official carrier” of Manchester United on the club’s website, although they did not use Aeroflot to fly to Madrid in midweek to face…