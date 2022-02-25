Aribo Celebrates Rangers’ Round Of 16 Qualification

Joe Aribo has expressed his delight after helping Rangers progress into the Europa League round of 16 stage.

Rangers were forced to a 2-2 draw at Ibrox by Borussia Dortmund but the Scottish champions advanced 6-4 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-2.

Aribo was in action for 90 minutes while his Nigerian teammates Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun also featured.

Bassey had a hand in Rangers’ second goal after setting up James Tavernier to make it 2-2.

And reacting to the qualification, Aribo wrote on Twitter:”What a night! Ibrox bouncing.”

Rangers’ best outing in the Europa League was in the 2007/2008 season (known then as UEFA Cup) when they went all the way to final and lost to Zenit.

