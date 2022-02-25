Injury Stops Ebuehi from Super Eagles World Cup Playoffs

Venezia defender Tyronne Ebuehi will play no part in the Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana after suffering a hamstring injury in the club’s I-1 draw against Genoa last weekend.

Ebuehi replaced Domen Crnigoj after the break and later sustained a thigh injury.

Ebuehi was replaced by Austria defender Maximiian Ullmann 15 minutes from time.

The right-back according to reports, is expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines which has effectively ruled him out of the qualifiers.

The versatile defender was a last-minute addition to the Super Eagles squad to the recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ebuehi has battled injuries for the past few years.

He suffered a long-term injury that plagued his time at Portuguese giants Benfica.

