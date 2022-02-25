Lacazette Playing For His Future –Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Alexandre Lacazette is playing like he wants to stay at Arsenal beyond this season.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract in the summer, scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Wolves at the Emirates on Thursday.

Speaking after the gane, Arteta said: “When I see our striker in the 85th minute, chasing a full-back in the corner flag, winning the ball back, playing, going, fighting, missing one chance, missing two chances, going again. What can I do?

“I can only praise him and try to help him as much as possible and give him support. At the end he got the reward. For me, it’s Lacazette’s goal.

“We don’t know what is going to happen at the end of the season. What he needs to do is put aside that future. It is part of our game, we don’t have contracts that run for 20 years. That’s part of our job and we have to be conscious of that.

“There’s nothing to tell him but to praise him, because every single day he behaves like someone that…