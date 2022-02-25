Morgan Slams Arteta Over Decision To Sell Aubameyang

Piers Morgen has criticised Mikel Arteta over his decision to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the winter transfer window.

Aubameyang has been in fantastic form since linking up with Spanish giants Barcelona last month.

Arsenal defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Thursday night to move within a point of fourth placed Manchester United.

Despite the Gunners victory, Aubameyang took the social media to slam Arteta for allowing Aubameyang move up to Spain.

“Loved our resilience in coming from behind to win, but our main Striker hasn’t ccored since boxing day while Aubameyang is banging them in for fun at Barca. Losing him was a massive loss and so unnecessary.”

Arsenal rallied back to beat Wolves after going behind to Hee-Chan Hwang’s opener in the 10th minute.

Nicolas Pepe levelled scores in the 82nd minute before Alexander Lacazette, the ‘main striker’ Morgan referred to in his Tweet cross was turned in by the Wolves goalkeeper.

