MP Suggests Abramovich Should No Longer Own Chelsea Amid Russia’s

A Labour MP has called on Roman Abramovich to be banned from owning Chelsea in light of the latest developments in Ukraine.

Russia invaded their neighbouring country overnight and Boris Johnson has promised a ‘massive’ package of economic measures in tandem with the US and European Union to cripple the Russian economy.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has overseen the most successful period in the club’s history, with his investment helping the club to countless trophies – including five Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues.

There is no suggestion the Russian oligarch is connected to terrorism or involved in any wrongdoing, even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson mistakenly told the House of Commons he’d been sanctioned by the government.

Nevertheless, Labour MP Chris Bryant is adamant Abramovich’s assets should be seized following the news from Ukraine.

On reading this report, Bryant told the Commons on Thursday: “Following some of the reports in…