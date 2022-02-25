Osimhen In Action As Barcelona Overcome Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was in action as Napoli lost 4-2 to Barcelona in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The Nigerian international, who had a decent performance, was not given too many rooms to cause damage on Barcelona defence. He was later substituted in the 74th minute for Adam Ounas.

Jordi Alba opened the floodgate of goals in the 8th minutes with a brilliant finish before Frenkie De Jong extended their lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute.

However, Lorenzo Insigne reduced the score line to 2-1 when he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute to keep Napoli’s hope of qualifying to the next round alive.

But their dreams was dashed as Gerard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two more goals to take the game beyond the reach of the host.

Matteo Politano netted in the 87th minute but the goal was not enough to give Napoli any hope of a last minute comeback.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —