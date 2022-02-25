Oyo Governor Makinde Appoints Sole Administrator For 3SC

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. Olaniyan Babatunde David, a former Deputy Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, as the Sole Administrator of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan.

Makinde, in an appointment letter signed on his behalf by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, congratulated Hon. Olaniyan, urging him to discharge his duties with “absolute loyalty, dedication, and diligence.”

“I am delighted to inform you that the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved your appointment as a Sole Administrator for Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) with effect from 24th February 2022,” the letter read

.

Hon. Olaniyan, who holds a Bachelor of Education degree in Kinetics and Health Education from the University of Ibadan, is a Nigerian Football Grade 1 Referee, who has also occupied the seat of Chairman, Oyo State Football Referee Academy since…