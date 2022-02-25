Why Ronaldo Must Retire Now

Manchester United hero and all-time great, Cristiano Ronaldo has been told to retire from playing football.

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf gave the advice after the legendary Portugal captain caught a frustrated figure during Manchester United’s Champions League round of sixteen clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who has won every other trophy for club and country except the World Cup, is regarded as one of the best players in history.

The 37-year-old has also scored a staggering 689 career goals in 926 games and won the Ballon d’Or award five times.

Upon his return to Manchester United, the Portuguese has scored 15 goals in 29 matches.

But it is becoming obvious that his best years are certainly behind him and Leboeuf believes the superstar is at the stage of his career where he should be considering retirement.

“And maybe it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of his career to wonder and have a discussion with himself, and maybe some of his…