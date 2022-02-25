Zinchenko Attacks Putin After Russia Declared War On Ukraine

Manchester City’s Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko has attacked Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying he hopes the ruler ‘dies a painful death’ in a fiery social media post in light of Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

Zinchenko, 25, also released a patriotic statement earlier in the week, calling for solidarity among his compatriots.

Russia have launched a military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes in major cities.

Despite warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Putin claims that Moscow will mount an ‘instant response’ if others try to step in.

Also Read: Sports Minister Condemns Traumatic Treatment of Super Falcons At Abuja Airport; NFF Steps In

Leading figures from the United States, European Union and United Kingdom have strongly condemned the move, while US President Joe Biden claims that Russia will be held to account.

Thousands appear to be trying to flee from Ukraine as the death toll reportedly rises.

Zinchenko and…