Indomitable Lions of Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has been inducted into Inter Milan Hall of Fame.

The reigning Serie A champions announced Eto’o’s induction on their official website.

The four-time CAF Player of the Year winner joined Inter from Barcelona after helping the Catalan to an historic treble in the 2088/2009 season.

“Samuel Eto’o has been inducted into the Inter Hall of Fame. The Cameroonian forward, who was born in Nkon on 10 March 1981, is the fourth forward to join the illustrious club and brings the 2021 entries to an end, alongside Gianluca Pagliuca, Marco Materazzi and Wesley Sneijder in the fourth edition of the Nerazzurri Hall of Fame.

“Eto’o is the latest goalscoring superstar to go down in Inter history, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Giuseppe Meazza and Diego Milito. The Cameroonian was crucial to the club’s stunning string of…