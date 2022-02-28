Man City Can’t Afford To Drop Points Again

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told his players that they can’t afford to drop points if they are to win the Premier League title.

Guardiola believes his side will probably have to win all their remaining matches if they are to successfully defend their Premier League title.

A late 1-0 victory over Everton got them back to winning ways after defeat to Tottenham and restored the six-point gap to second-placed in-form Liverpool, who have a match in hand.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation and we have learned from that in the past,” said Guardiola.

“If you want to be champion in the Premier League, against this rival – Liverpool, they are not going to drop points – you have to do your job in nearly all the games.

“We felt it in the past and we have to do it this year. So it’s not an exception.

“Eleven games left and we know exactly what we need to do; we need to win all of them or nearly all of them to be champion.

“Every game…