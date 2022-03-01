Fenerbahce Line Up Bid For Olayinka

Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce will make a move for Peter Olayinka this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Olayinka caught the attention of the Yellow Canaries during last week’s UEFA Conference League clash against his club Slavia Prague.

The Nigeria international put up a fine display as the Czech Republic club knocked out Fenerbahce from the competition.

According to Turkish online news outlet, Spor, the Turkish giants will seek to lure away the versatile forward from Slavia Prague at the end of the current campaign.

“Saying goodbye to Europe by being eliminated by Slavia Prague in the Conference League, Fenerbahce caught sight of Peter Olayinka, the left-winger of the opponents,” the website wrote.

“It was learned that coach İsmail Kartal commented on the 26-year-old Nigerian as ‘a complete team player.’

