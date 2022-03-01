Fenerbahce Line Up Bid For Olayinka

By
Headliners
-
1


Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce will make a move for Peter Olayinka this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Olayinka caught the attention of the Yellow Canaries during last week’s UEFA Conference League clash against his club Slavia Prague.

1xBit

The Nigeria international put up a fine display as the Czech Republic club knocked out Fenerbahce from the competition.

Read Also: Napoli Want £100m For Osimhen

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

According to Turkish online news outlet, Spor, the Turkish giants will seek to lure away the versatile forward from Slavia Prague at the end of the current campaign.

“Saying goodbye to Europe by being eliminated by Slavia Prague in the Conference League, Fenerbahce caught sight of Peter Olayinka, the left-winger of the opponents,” the website wrote.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

“It was learned that coach İsmail Kartal commented on the 26-year-old Nigerian as ‘a complete team player.’

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR