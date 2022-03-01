Joao Felix Spotted In London, Fuels Talks Of Possible Switch To Arsenal

Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix, has been spotted in London amid talks of his possible switch to North London club, Arsenal.

The Gunners are apparently in search of a striker after Pierre Emmerick Aubameyang’s transfer to Barcelona. Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also said to be exiting this summer when their contracts expire.

Alexander Isak and Jonathan David have also been linked to the club, Dusan Vladhovic was also said to be on Arsenal’s radar before he was scooped up by Juventus during the January transfer window.

Football.London reports that Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward, Joao Felix, is the latest target for Arsenal, with the Gunners rumoured to be readying a move for him in the summer.

Joao attended the Carabao Cup final in London, witnessing Liverpool defeat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Some Arsenal fans took to Twitter and voiced their belief that Joao Felix was in London because of his move to the Gunners.

