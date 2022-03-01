Kane Urged To Make Bold Decision For Move Away From Tottenham

Former Tottenham player Gus Poyet

has urged Harry Kane to make a bold decision to force his way out of Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Football.London reports that Last summer Manchester City made a 150 million plus pound bid for Kane, but Daniel Levy stood firm and the deal didn’t come to fruition and so the Manchester club had to make do with Jack Grealish.

Poyet however revealed he believed Kane would leave Tottenham last summer.

“I thought Harry Kane was leaving last summer, I was convinced.” Poyet said to bettingexpert.com.

“When he didn’t from a football side, I was a little disappointed because he made a strong call and then he stayed. I don’t know how they convinced him, but we’ll see in the summer again.”

Poyet added: “If we look at Kyle Walker, he went to Man City to win and he’s won (several trophies since leaving Tottenham). He is the player he is because he’s at Man City.

