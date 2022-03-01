Leicester Target First League Win In Two Months

The trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, would hope to help Leicester City end their poor run in the Premier League when they visit Burnley on Tuesday.

Going into today’s fixture Leicester are winless in their last five Premier League games, losing three and drawing two.

Leicester’s last win came on 28 December, 2021, when they edged Liverpool 1-0 at the King Power thanks to Lookman’s goal.

But they will have their work cut out when they face Burnley, as the Clarets have only lost once at home in the Premier League since the start of October.

Sean Dyche’s men have managed to put together a decent run of form lately as they are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two and drawing one.

It would take a major turnaround in fortunes for Leicester to suddenly surge back into European contention in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently occupy 13th position on 27 points in the league standing but have four games in hand.

And…