Chelsea Avoid FA Cup Shock After Comeback Win At Championship Side Luton

Chelsea survived a scare as they came from behind to defeat Championship club Luton Town 3-2 to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Blues took to the field moments after owner Roman Abramovich confirmed his 19-year ownership of Chelsea is set to end, in order to protect the club from fallout to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And within the opening two minutes Chelsea were stunned as Reece Burke headed the Championship side in front.

Saul Niguez equalized for Chelsea but Harry Cornick restored the Luton’s lead against the run of play before half-time.

However Chelsea rallied back to win the tie thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues faithful chanted the name of Abramovich, who revealed all net proceeds of the sale will go to victims of the war in Ukraine, and also wrote off £1.5bn the club owes him.

And in other FA Cup results, newly crowned Carabao Cup winners Liverpool pipped Norwich 2-1 and Southampton beat West Ham 3-1.

