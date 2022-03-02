Conte Blames Tottenham Hotspur For FA Cup Defeat To Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says his side failed to show a ruthless streak in the Emirates FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Riverside with John Coburn netting the winner in extra-time.

Spurs will now go another season without winning a trophy and while suggesting that his players were to blame for their latest defeat, Conte reiterated that the setback was ‘part of the process’.

“For sure the result is not good and we have to be frustrated. It was a pity because in these type of game you have to start and kill your opponent. If you give them hope, they will take confidence and improve during the game. Then anything can happen,”Conte told BBC Sport.

“First of all, it is important to say that Middlesbrough played a good game, deserves respect and congratulate them for the win. We have to reflect on our performance and on the game we played. These type of games, in these trophies away from home, you have to try to kill the…