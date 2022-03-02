Napoli Want £100m For Osimhen

Napoli will demand £100m from any club interested in signing forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

Premier League giants Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in bringing the Nigeria international to the Old Trafford this summer, but have been priced out of a move for the striker.

Napoli parted with £70m to sign Osimhen from Ligue 1 club Lille two years ago and are not prepared to let him leave on the cheap.

Aside Manchester United, Newcastle United are also said to be interested in the 23-yeae-old.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season.

The forward, who is under contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until June 2025, scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille before netting 21 times in 51 games for Napoli.

