Trending On Complete Sports 02.03.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Complete Sports Founder And Executive Chairman Pastor Dr. Ojeagbase Transits To Glory At 71

✅https://www.completesports.com/complete-sports-founder-and-executive-chairman-pastor-dr-ojeagbase-transits-to-glory-at-71/

Fury Predicts Easy Victory Against Whyte

✅ https://www.completesports.com/fury-predicts-easy-victory-against-whyte/

Nwakaeme Agrees New Three Year Deal With Trabzonspor

✅ https://www.completesports.com/nwakaeme-agrees-new-three-year-deal-with-trabzonspor/

Ighalo Credits Watford For Career Success

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ighalo-credits-watford-for-career-success/

Babangida: How Super Eagles Can Overcome Ghana

✅ https://www.completesports.com/babangida-how-super-eagles-can-overcome-ghana/

Fenerbahce Line Up Bid For Olayinka

✅