Awaziem Helps Alanyaspor Seal Home Win To Reach Semi-finals

Chidozie Awaziem was in action for Alanyaspor who defeated Gaziantep 2-1 after extra-time to reach the semi-final of the Turkish Cup.

Awaziem was brought on five minutes into first half extra-time with the score at 2-1 and helped Alanyaspor see out the game.

Tayfur Bingol opened scoring for Alanyaspor on 74 minutes but Gaziantep forced the game into extra-time after Papy Djilobodji equalized on 91 minutes.

And in the 102th minute Oguz Aydin scores what proved to be the winner for Alanyaspor.

Awaziem will hope to help Alanyaspor overcome Olanrewaju Kayode’s Sivasspor in the semi-final with the first-leg billed for April.

While the other semi-final is between Trabzonspor that parade Anthony Nwakaeme and Kayserispor.

