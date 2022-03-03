Barcelona Closing In On Signing Chelsea Defender Christensen

LaLiga giants Barcelona have accelerated their interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ahead of his contract expiring during the summer transfer window.

Christensen alongside AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie are top of Barca’s wish list as they look to improve their squad.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and the Danish international defender is edging very close to completing a switch to Barca.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Brondby aged 15 in 2012, so a move would see his 10-year stay come to an end.

He has gone on to make more than 150 appearances for the Blues, helping them win multiple trophies, including last season’s Champions League.

The centre-back has only played once in the Premier League since the end of December, though, having recently been absent through injury and Covid, and as a reasult of his contract stand-off.

Although it is not a done deal, and he could possibly yet…