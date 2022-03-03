Don’t Kick Out Abramovic Out Of Chelsea Yet –Neville Warns UK MP’s

Former Man United defender, Gary Neville has appealed to the United Kingdom Member of Parliament (MP) to have a rethink before kicking out Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich out of the country.

Recall that on Wednesday, Abramovich issued a statement, where he finally opened up on selling Chelsea due to Russia invasion in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Neville was asked about his opinion on the situation at Chelsea and Abramovich’s alleged association with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Neville said: “There are alleged links between Abramovich and [Vladimir] Putin. I think what he [Putin] has done this week has meant the association with Chelsea and Abramovich has become a problem.

“Am I in a situation where I feel Roman Abramovich should be kicked out of Chelsea, should be kicked out of English football, no I’m actually not there.

“In respect of Abramovich and Chelsea, he has been an owner of Chelsea now for 20 years and…