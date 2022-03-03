D’Tigress Handed Tough Draw Ahead FIBA Women’s World Cup

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been handed a difficult draw ahead of the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The draw that was made on Friday in Sydney, saw D’Tigress drawn in Group B alongside hosts Australia, Japan, Canada, Serbia and France.

1xBit

The African champions will have their work cut out as they will be competing against teams who are all ranked in the top 10 in the world.

Also Read: Sadiq Up For LaLiga 2 Player Of The Month Award

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

Japan are ranked third best team, Canada are fifth, Serbia occupy sixth place, Australia are in seventh while France are ninth.

D’Tigress are the currently the 10th best team in the world women’s basketball.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

It would be recalled that D’Tigress shocked France at the qualifiers in their second group game.

Four teams from Group A and B will qualify to the quarter-finals.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup will run between 22 September and 1 October 2022.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR