Ja Morant Sets Record In Stunning Display Against The San Antonio Spurs

Of all the great up-and-coming talent in the NBA, Ja Morant is one that stands out in a big way, and his latest efforts are making more and more within the game to take notice. His latest blockbuster performance saw the 22-year-old rack up a franchise-record 52 points as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the San Antonio Spurs 118-105.

The Grizzlies are enjoying a great season thus far and currently sit top of the Southwest Division and in third place in the Western Conference overall, with a 43-20 record and look well set to make the post-season for the second season in succession, having gone the previous three years with losing records.

