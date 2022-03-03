Ja Morant Sets Record In Stunning Display Against The San Antonio Spurs

Of all the great up-and-coming talent in the NBA, Ja Morant is one that stands out in a big way, and his latest efforts are making more and more within the game to take notice. His latest blockbuster performance saw the 22-year-old rack up a franchise-record 52 points as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the San Antonio Spurs 118-105.
The Grizzlies are enjoying a great season thus far and currently sit top of the Southwest Division and in third place in the Western Conference overall, with a 43-20 record and look well set to make the post-season for the second season in succession, having gone the previous three years with losing records.
When it comes to the best odds sports betting, it may now be the right time to back the Grizzlies to go all the way. They are currently set at around (+2900) for the NBA title, and if Morant continues to put in consistent displays, you can expect Taylor Jenkins’s side to go long into the playoffs.
Source: Complete Sports