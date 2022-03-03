Kyereh On Target Again In German Cup Loss To Awoniyi’s Union Berlin

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Daniel Kyereh was on target again but ended on the losing side as St. Pauli lost to Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin in the German Cup on Tuesday.

Kyereh has now scored in back-to-back games and has netted three goals in his last four games.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 2021 AFCON star put St. Pauli ahead in the 21st minute before Union Berlin rallied back to secure the win.

Awoniyi featured in the game before making way in the 65th minute while Anthony Ujah was benched.

He is one of the players the Black Stars will be banking on when they take on the Super Eagles later this month in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

