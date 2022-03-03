Manchester United Should Sell Maguire- Parker

Manchester United defender Paul Parker says the Red Devils should attempt to offload club captain Harry Maguire during the next transfer window.

Maguire has struggled for form this season, with his performances being called into question by fans, pundits and former Manchester United players.

The Red Devils paid a staggering £80m to sign the centre-back from Leicester City in 2019.

Parker stated that United should consider selling the 28-yea-old if they receive an offer close to that fee.

“If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they’ll have to think about it,” he told The Express.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they’re looking for and where the club wants to be.

“You’re talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations and I think you have to…