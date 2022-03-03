Okpekpe Race Organisers Mourn Late Chairman Of CCL

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km Road Race has expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications.

Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says the sporting media in Nigeria has lost a trailblazer, a humanist and a truly man of God.

He also says in a statement he personally signed, that Edo State has lost a real man of vision who exemplified the entrepreneurship of an average Edo indigene.

“The death of Pastor Dr. Ojeagbase came as a shock. We know we are all going to pay the supreme price one day, but we never thought a trailblazer like him will go at 71,” said Itemuagbor.

“He created and facilitated breakthrough opportunities and jobs for young…