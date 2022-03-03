The Guardian Newspapers Commiserates With CCL

The Guardian Newspapers Limited has commiserated with the Ojeagbase family, the management and staff of Complete Communications Limited (CCL) – the publishers of Complete Sports, on the passing away of the company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase.

Pastor Ojeagbase died in Atlanta USA on Saturday, February 26 2022 after a brief illness.

The Guardian Newspapers’ condolence letter was signed by its General Manager, Business Operations, Mr. Kazeem Oladoyin, and addressed to the Group Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, Dr. Mumini Alao.

“The Management and Associates of The Guardian Newspapers Limited commiserate with you, and staff of Complete communications and the Ojeagbase family on the passing of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny

Ojeagbase, Founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited,” the message reads.

“Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase’s exit is a great…