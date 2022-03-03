The Maltina School Games, What To Expect? On your marks! Get set! Go!

With these three simple words, Maltina has impacted over 20 million youngsters with its groundbreaking sports track and field competition.

The Maltina School Games started in 2020 and has made the big dreams of regular kids from around the country possible.

The premium malt brand, in collaboration with the Nigerian School Sports Federation has hosted these events twice successfully and now, they are back again with another exciting opportunity to win cash and other exciting prizes.

The 2022 edition of the Maltina School Games has four categories, Junior and Senior Girls, Junior and Senior Boys, and Junior and Senior Girls, to ensure that whatever your age, there’s a spot for you.

The track and field competitions available include;

100m sprint

200m sprint

400m sprint

600m sprint

800m race

4x100m relay races

Long jump

high jump

Javelin

Shot put

Asides the bragging rights of going home with a medal,…