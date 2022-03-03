Vlahovic Is Destine To Be Great –Nedved

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved admits Dusan Vlahovic has surprised him.

Vlahovic was back at Fiorentina last night for their 1-0 first-leg Coppa Italia semifinal win.

“I’ll be honest, Vlahovic surprised me too. There are comparisons to some of the tops like Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Nedved.

“I knew he was a very good player, but he was born in 2000 and if he continues with this mentality, he can really do great things.

“I am convinced the future belongs to him. He is really intelligent, knows how to prepare for games, is very humble and that is so important for a player to become a champion. He really is on the right track.

“It is really nice when these young players who are hungry and humble come to ask you for advice. You feel useful.”

