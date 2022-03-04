2022 W/Cup Playoff: CAF Releases Dates, Venues Of Final Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the dates and venues of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff, reports Completesports.com.

After intense rounds which saw the participation of all 54 CAF Member Associations, 10 teams are still in contention for the five African places at the prestigious world tournament.

The first leg of the last round is scheduled for 25 March 2022, while the second leg matches will be held on 29 March 2022, four days later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will travel to the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 for the first leg of their encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

First Leg

Date Time Match Venue City

25.03.2022 15h00 DR Congo-Morocco Stade des Martyrs Kinshasa

25.03.2022 17h00 Mali-Tunisia Stade du 26 mars Bamako

25.03.2022 17h00 Cameroon-Algeria Stade de Japoma Douala

25.03.2022 19h30 Egypt-Senegal Cairo International Stadium Cairo

25.03.2022 19h30…