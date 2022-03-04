2022 WC Playoff: Troost-Ekong Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs Ghana

William Troost-Ekong is a major doubt for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against perennial rivals Ghana due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the qualifiers by interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen on Friday.

The centre-back may however not be available for the games after picking up a hamstring injury in training with his Premier League club Watford.

” Troost-Ekong has suffered a similar injury (hamstring), and will be out “for the forseeable future” Watford manager Roy Hodgson told a press conference on Friday.

“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong.

“It’s going to keep them (Troost-Ekong and Ismaila Sarr) both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to…