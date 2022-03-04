I Want To Help Super Eagles Qualify For Qatar 2022

Odion Ighalo is determined to help Nigeria secure a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will take on eternal rivals Ghana in the playoff later this month.

Ighalo was named in the 32-man provisional squad for the qualifiers by interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia Professional Football League side Al Hilal is keen to help the three-time African champions secure a fourth consecutive appearance at the mundial.

“It’s always a great opportunity to represent Nigeria and the ambition now is to help our country get the ticket against a very tough Ghana team,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

“It was a big disappointment not to play at Afcon but that is in the past because this is another chance for me.

“We have two big games against a very strong and equally ambitious side, but we must focus on ourselves. Playing at the last World Cup was a dream come true…