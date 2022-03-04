Leicester City Fans Berate Agbonlahor For Belittling Vardy

Fans of Premier League club, Leicester City have remonstrated against former Aston Villa forward, Nigerian-British Gabriel Agbonlahor, after he posited that Jamie Vardy is not in the top 20 best finishers in Premier Leoague history.

Agbonlahor had a widely publicised debate with Darren Bent earlier in the week about whether or not Vardy merits a spot in the Premier League’s all-time top 20 finishers.

Darren Bent included Vardy in his top 10, while Agbonlahor vehemently opposed it.

Speaking on talkSport Agbonlahor said: “Alan Shearer’s before him, Thierry Henry’s before him, Sergio Aguero, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba,Robbie Fowler.

“Darren Bent’s a better finisher than Jamie Vardy. I think we’re quick to forget strikers from early years in the Premier League.

“I’m missing loads. Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen.

“I think Vardy’s done outstanding. Great, great striker. But…