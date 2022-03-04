Man United Must Redefine Their Identity –Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has disclosed that Manchester United need to find an identity if they are to be successful like Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Rangnick has been outlining what the Old Trafford club have to do in order to get close to Manchester City and Liverpool.

“It is pretty easy in football,” he said. “You need the best possible people, have a clear idea and stick to it.

“City and Liverpool have continuity and consistency on head coach for past five or six years and Jurgen (Klopp) and Pep (Guardiola) are the best two coaches on the planet.

“They have very clear identity about how they want to play. This is the secret behind their success.

“This is what all the top clubs have in common and is something that needs to be developed at Manchester United.”

