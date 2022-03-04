Manchester United, Arsenal Battle For Osimhen

Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal will reportedly go head to head for the signature of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

Both clubs are in need of firepower upfront and will battle to bring the Nigerian to England during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are set to target a new striker with the long-term futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edison Cavani uncertain.

Arsenal on the other hand could lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah with both out of contract at the end of the season.

According to Footbal.London, Man United and Arsenal are both keeping a close eye on £84m-rated Osimhen, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Napoli contract.

The report also refers to comments from Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, who claims that the Nigeria international came close to joining the Gunners in 2020 before deciding to move to Naples from Lille.

Osimhen has made a total of 52 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 21…