Ndidi Hopes Leicester City Keep Up Momentum Against Leeds

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, believes that his club Leicester City are gaining confidence and momentum in their on the pitch performances, and hopes it gets even better.

Leicester City defeated Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday with goals by James Maddison and Jamie Vardy. It was Vardy’s first game since sustaining a hamstring injury in December.

Leicester City face Leeds United on Saturday and Ndidi believes the team can build on the Burnley win.

“The clean sheet, for the confidence, it’s something we have to build from,” Nidid told Leicester City website, Lcfc.com.

“To be honest it’s very good to have Jamie! Everyone loves Jamie. He runs along and gives everything.

“His experience for the team also, which is very important. It’s very, very good to have him back and I’m glad to have him back too.

“It’s going to be a tricky one because we know Leeds, how they’ve been, how they’ve played, man marking and all.”

Ndidi added: ” They [Leeds United]…