Owusu Set For First Black Stars Call-up Ahead Qualifiers

KAA Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu is set to get his first Black Stars call-up ahead of this month’s Qatar 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, the 24-year-old has been speaking with officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and interim coach Otto Addo for the double header against the Eagles.

Although, he was born in France and has represented the European country at youth levels, Owusu is eligible to play for Ghana because of his father.

The defensive midfielder is having a decent campaign in Belgium, having made 15 appearances for Gent in the topflight.

He joined Gent from Olympique Lyonnais, where he spent most of his youth development. He was captain of the reserve side and prior to his departure, he played a season at Sochaux.

Ghana will entertain the Eagles in Cape Coast March 25 with the reverse…