Rodgers Sets Goals Target For Lookman To Earn Leicester Transfer

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has challenged Ademola Lookman to take his goal tally to double figures and help him earn a summer transfer to the Foxes.

Rodgers has been impressed with on loan Lookman, who has six goals and four assists across all competitions, eclipsing the combined eight he registered during the whole of last season, which he spent with Fulham.

Over the final three months of the campaign, Rodgers wants to see the 24-year-old get on the scoresheet four more times to take his total to 10.

If he can reach such levels, that could help convince the Foxes to go into talks with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig about a possible transfer.

“He’s come in and done very, very well,” Rodgers was quoted on leicestermercury.co.uk.

“It’s something between the club, his representatives and his club that he is signed for. It’s something we have to look at.

“But he’s made the impact that I wanted in…