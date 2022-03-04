Super Eagles List For Ghana Clash Excites Akpoborie

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has lauded the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen for the squad list that will confront the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

Recall that Eguavoen handed debut call-ups to Leicester City ace Lookman Ademola and former U17 star Akinkunmi Amoo in his provisional 32-man squad to face Ghana in their 2022 World Cup playoff clash later this month.

Nigeria is expected to face Ghana on March 25 before the reverse fixture at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola National Stadium on 29 March.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the World Cup to be played in Qatar later this year.

Reacting to the list of invited Super Eagles players for the encounter, the former Wolfsburg star told Completesports.com that he’s excited with the list and believed they will conquer Ghana.

“I am really excited with the list of invited players for the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana. I am also delighted…