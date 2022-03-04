Ten Hag Taking English Lessons Amid Links To Man United Coaching Job

Ajax handler Erik ten Hag is taking English lessons as he prepares for talks with Manchester United in respect of becoming the new manager at the club.

According to Sportsmail Ten Hag is studying English in a bid to ensure he has a fluent grasp of the language ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

Ajax are understood to be aware of Ten Hag’s intention to leave the club at the end of the season following recent internal talks.

The Dutchman is said to have his heart set on a move to United at the end of the season – but the fact he is committed to fluently learning English will leave him in good stead if any other jobs come up.

Ten Hag, who would bring coach Mitchel van der Gaag with him to England, is among the top contenders to replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford alongside Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Current Real Madrid boss Carlo…