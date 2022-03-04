Troost-Ekong Relishes Advantages Of Deleting Own Social Media Accounts

Super Eagles defender, William Troost Ekong, has divulged that deleting his Social Media accounts enabled him to refocus during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Troost-Ekong represented Nigeria at the AFCON 2021, where the Super Eagles were ousted in the Round of 16 by Tunisia.

Prior to the Nations Cup, the defender endured a torrid spell at Watford making a number of substitute appearances for the Premier League club. He was consequently trolled by fans on the Social Media pages.

“It was a difficult time for me in November, December, and for the (Watford) team,” Ekong told ESPN

“Of course, it’s never nice when you are criticised and when there’s bad things said about me, but I also know that’s all part my job and it goes up and down.

“It’s like a roller coaster all the time, and the deactivation of my Social Media at that moment in time was just to give me more space to refocus, and not waste my energy.”

Troost-Ekong added: “I wanted to keep my…