Udoka Named NBA Coach Of The Month For February

Former Nigeria men’s basketball star and current head coach of Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February.

The NBA confirmed this on their verified Twitter handle.

Udoka is now the first rookie head coach in Celtics history to take home the award since K.C. Jones in 1984.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was named Western Conference Coach of the Month alongside Udoka.

The Boston Celtics walked away with a 9-2 record in the month of February, including a nine-game win streak that began in January and into the next month (seven straight wins to start February).

This marked the second-best record of any team in the month, behind only the Jazz (8-1).

Also Read: 2022 WC Playoff: Troost-Ekong Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs Ghana

In addition to the second-best record, Boston Celtics finished the month with the best defensive rating (101.4), the eighth-best offensive rating (116.5), and the top net rating (15.1).

Udoka’s…