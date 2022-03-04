We’re Ready To Battle For La Liga Title

Ferran Torres says Barcelona are making a late season title bid.

Since Torres’ arrival, Barca have gone on a winning run to get them back into the top four.

Torres is clear that “we’re going to fight for LaLiga until there’s [mathematically] a champion, until the very last moment.

“We are Barça and we can turn the situation around. We’re a young team and we can do it”.

The Spain international is not thinking much about his €55m price tag, either: “I don’t feel pressure because of that, I play to enjoy myself with humility.”

He also had words of praise for his teammate Pedri: “He’s different, he can mark an era.”

