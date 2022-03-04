Winning EPL Title More Important Than Winning Derby

Pep Guardiola has down played the importance of winning this weekend’s Manchester derby, positing winning the Premier League title is the Cityzens priority.

City will host United at the Etihad on Sunday as they hope to retain their topflight title.

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last year, City triumphed 2-0 following first half goals from Eric Bailly (own goal) and Bernardo Silva.

Also Read: Ighalo: I Want To Help Super Eagles Qualify For Qatar 2022

And speaking in Friday’s presser, Guardiola acknowledged the importance of the derby but stated it will always be secondary to him.

“I know how important the derby is for our fans but we don’t play to win the derby, we play to win the Premier League. Winning the Derby helps us win the Premier League.

“We know what we have to do. Lose on Sunday and win the Premier League, I will sign right now.”

Meanwhile, City will go into the game with Ralf Rangnick’s men without Ruben Diaz and Nathan Ake due to…